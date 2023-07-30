iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 116,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 281,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,053. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

