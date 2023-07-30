iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Estate Counselors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,475 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,997,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,269,000 after buying an additional 664,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWP opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

