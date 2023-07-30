iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.07. 1,073,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.55 and its 200-day moving average is $248.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

