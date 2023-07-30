iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.07. 1,073,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,928. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

