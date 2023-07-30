iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is US Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 9.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $251.62. 470,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.