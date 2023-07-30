iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $106.66. 2,022,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,577. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.