iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213,503 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for 2.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 8,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

