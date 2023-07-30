iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCHI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $6,091,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000.

Get iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

TCHI traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.