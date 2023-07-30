iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.