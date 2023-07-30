iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Boosted by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,718,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

