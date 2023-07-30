iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Position Trimmed by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CIC Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 466,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,661,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,591,000 after buying an additional 143,183 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9,723.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,206,000 after buying an additional 160,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,398,000 after buying an additional 91,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.86. 82,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,775. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

