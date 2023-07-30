iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,343,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.16 and a 200-day moving average of $417.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

