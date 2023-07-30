iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $459.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

