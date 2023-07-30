iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 427,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,601,000 after acquiring an additional 68,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.98. The company has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

