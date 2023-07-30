iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $4.30 on Friday, reaching $459.22. 4,258,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. The stock has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

