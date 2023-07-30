iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Gries Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Gries Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.6% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.22. 4,258,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. The company has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

