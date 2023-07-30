iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 126.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,452,500,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

