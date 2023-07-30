iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 86,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $52.27.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

