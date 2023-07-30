iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,196 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.0% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,794,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,153. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

