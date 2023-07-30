iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s 9th Largest Position

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 432.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,433,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,246,492. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2777 dividend. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

