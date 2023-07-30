iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.10. 6,008,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,419. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

