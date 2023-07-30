IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.39

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $7.83. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 58,294 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 86.42%. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

