Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ipsen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $31.30. 549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $32.09.

Ipsen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Ipsen’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

