Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INVU stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 888,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,215. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies.

