Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,048. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0331 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

