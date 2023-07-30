Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lifted by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 10.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

