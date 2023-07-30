Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Trimmed by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 8,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 816.9% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 76,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.86 on Friday, hitting $383.48. 56,902,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,633,848. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.55.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

