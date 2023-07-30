Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.7% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.48. 56,902,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,633,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.55. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

