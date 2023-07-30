Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $383.48 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.55.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.