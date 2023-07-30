Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 10.7% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 662.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $157.73. 1,118,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average of $134.30. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

