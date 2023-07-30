Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Short Interest Update

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of QQMG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 5,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

