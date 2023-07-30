Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 48.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded up $15.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $511.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $513.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.20 and a 200-day moving average of $433.45. The firm has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

