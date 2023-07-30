Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IVAC. Partner Cap Sec restated a fundamental buy rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.49 on Friday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 173,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Intevac by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

