Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 575 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,044,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,362,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,338. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.04.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

