Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar Price Performance

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.