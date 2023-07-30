Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.86. 1,646,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

