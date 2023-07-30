Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 957,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

