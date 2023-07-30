Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $101.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,318. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

