Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCHI traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,160. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

