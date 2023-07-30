Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

