Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,863,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,958,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

