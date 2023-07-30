Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IART. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.