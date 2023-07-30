Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.43.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 2.2 %

IART stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 1,003,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,215. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.49%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $39,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $8,984,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.