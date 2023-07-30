Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.23-4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.23-$4.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.83.

ITGR stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 521,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

