inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $90.77 million and $26,250.49 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00338911 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $31,369.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

