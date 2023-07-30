Instrumental Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,009,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,306,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $251.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

