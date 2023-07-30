Instrumental Wealth LLC Makes New $6.40 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $459.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $439.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

