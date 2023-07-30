Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CAO Sells $508,364.32 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $573,344.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

