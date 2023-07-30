Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Acquires $15,580.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $15,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 36.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 105,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 93,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 92,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

