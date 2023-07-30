Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,373 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BDEC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. 37,780 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $119.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.